AEW Sponsoring Fulham FC Women As Front-Of-Shirt Partner in 2024/25 Season

All Elite Wrestling will feature on the front of the shirts for the Fulham FC women’s team, in a crossover deal between two of Tony Khan’s projects. The AEW logo will adorn Fulham Women’s shirts during the 2024/25 season. In a statement, Khan said:

“Both Fulham Football Club and All Elite Wrestling hold a special place in my heart, and the partnership established here represents not only an elevation of both organisations on the global stage, but also a reminder of our investment and commitment to furthering women’s creative and athletic endeavours at all levels. Come on Fulham!”

Steve Jaye, Fulham Women’s Head Coach, added that significant progress had been made for FFC Women in recent seasons and he is grateful for AEW’s support. Jaye described having AEW as the front-of-shirt sponsor for the upcoming season as “a massive forward step” for the club. Fulham Women will get their 2024/25 campaign underway this Sunday at Craven Cottage when they welcome Barking.

AEW In The UK

News of this partnership comes mere days ahead of AEW’s return to the United Kingdom for All In: London 2024. The show will see the All-Elite roster compete inside Wembley Stadium with nine matches confirmed across the pre-show and main card. Before All In: London 2024, AEW will host its first Dynamite outside North America from Cardiff, Wales. On this week’s Dynamite it was announced that a Coffin match will take place at All In: London 2024 that will see TNT Champion Jack Perry face Darby Allin.