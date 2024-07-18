MJF was attacked by a fan at this week’s AEW Dynamite…granted, the “attacker” was only seven years old. As he and his opponent Will Ospreay brawled in the crowd, Ospreay prompted a young female fan to hit MJF, which prompted a middle finger in response.

The girl’s father proudly posted alternative angle of the ‘attack’ on social media:

Yes that was my 7 year old kid who just punched MJF on live TV @AEW #aewdynamite pic.twitter.com/V8tVsD2h35 — stan (@stanthraxx) July 18, 2024 - Advertisement -

MJF went on to win the match over Ospreay in the final seconds before the expiration of the 60-minute time limit. In doing so, MJF is the new AEW International Champion.

MJF interacting with young fans

This isn’t the first time that Maxwell has interacted with a young fan during one of his matches. His now infamous ‘water throwing incident’ from AEW Revolution 2023 got him coverage on outlets such as TMZ.

Tony Khan addressed the incident at the post-PPV media scrum later in the evening.

“We had a serious conversation and I mean that. It’s not to be taken lightly. The young man, Titus, was a real pro about it. We’ll see Titus here again at AEW. I believe Titus is actually coming to Sacramento. I was just with him, and he was a real champ about it. The champion didn’t act like a champion there, but I think Titus was great.”

- Advertisement -

Check Out: AEW Dynamite 250 Results and AEW Dynamite 250 Video Highlights