AEW TV Schedule: Dynamite, Rampage, Collision and more

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has quickly managed to become one of the leading promotions in professional wrestling, second only to WWE.

The promotion, founded of course in 2019 by Tony Khan, AEW offers an exciting lineup of weekly television programs and occasional special events.

Here’s a detailed look at the current AEW TV schedule, including what days of the week Dynamite, Rampage and Collision air on.

AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite is the cornerstone of AEW’s programming. It airs live every Wednesday at 8 PM ET on TBS.

Since its debut on October 2, 2019 (originally on TNT), Dynamite has become the biggest programme in AEW’s roster.

Key Info

Air Time : Wednesdays, 8 PM ET

: Wednesdays, 8 PM ET Network : TBS

: TBS Debut: October 2, 2019

AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage premiered on August 13, 2021, and serves as a supplemental show to Dynamite.

Usually airing every Friday at 10 PM ET on TNT, Rampage provides an additional hour of action-packed wrestling, often focusing more on performers who are not as regularly featured on Dynamite.

Key Info

Air Time : Fridays, 10 PM ET

: Fridays, 10 PM ET Network : TNT

: TNT Debut: August 13, 2021

AEW Collision

AEW Collision is the latest addition to AEW’s television lineup, debuting on June 17, 2023.

This two-hour show airs live on TNT every Saturday at 8 PM ET, and was originally built as a show to feature CM Punk to keep him and The Elite on separate rosters.

Key Info

Air Time : Saturdays, 8 PM ET

: Saturdays, 8 PM ET Network : TNT

: TNT Debut: June 17, 2023

Special Events and Additional Programming

AEW Battle of the Belts

Battle of the Belts is a quarterly special that airs on TNT. As you’d expect by the name, these events focus on championship matches.

Online Shows