Bryan Danielson’s AEW Contract Expires August 1: “It’s a Wild Time”

In a video published on the AEW YouTube channel, Bryan Danielson revealed that his wrestling contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is set to expire on August 1st, coinciding with his son’s fourth birthday.

Danielson candidly shared his thoughts on the upcoming milestone:

“That’s true. August 1st, actually. Next Thursday. My wrestling contract is up. Which also happens to be my son’s fourth birthday. … I’m not saying this, like Tony (Khan) talked about this in an interview so I feel comfortable talking about it. I’m not MJF in this like trying to use my contract to be like ‘give me all the money!’. Yeah, my contract is up August 1st.”

Reflecting on the future, Danielson mentioned the discussions he had with his wife, Brie Bella, before signing the contract:

“When I signed this contract, me and Brie talked about how this would be the last wrestling contract I would sign. Part of me is wondering what life is like after this, part of me is excited about that.”

Despite the uncertainty, Danielson remains focused on his immediate commitments:

“But right now, even though Wembley is after this, I still have to focus on that. That’s got to be my focus, but yeah, it’s a wild time.”

Aside from being one of the greatest pro wrestlers to ever live and a locker room leader behind the scenes, Danielson also serves as a close advisor to Khan. As he completes his last full-time wrestling contract, Danielson has a wealth of knowledge to share and could contribute to the business long after he’s wrestled his final match.

