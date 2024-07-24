Tony Khan: I Hope Bryan Danielson Will Stay With AEW For The Rest of His Life

Tony Khan is hoping that Bryan Danielson will stay with AEW long after he has retired from active competition so that the company can continue benefitting from his knowledge.

The American Dragon has confirmed that his current AEW deal will be his last full-time contract and he will be moving to a part time schedule after it expires.

During a recent interview with The Rich Eisen Show, the AEW President was asked if he takes advice from some of the wrestling veterans that are part of the company’s locker room when he is not sure about a story.

Khan replied positively to the question and he specifically mentioned Bryan Danielson as someone who he loves to talk to:

“I can’t say how much time Bryan has left in the ring but he has said this will be his final year and this is going to be the year Bryan hangs it up from full-time wrestling.

At that point it’s going to be a sad day for pro wrestling and for me personally but it’s great to be able to have Bryan that I can call and talk to or have in the locker room with us every week.”

As Long As Humanly Possible: Tony Khan

Tony Khan was then asked about Bryan’s commitment to move to a part time schedule and whether he would like Danielson to continue his association with AEW. Replying to it, TK said that he hopes the wrestling legend will be part of AEW in some capacity for the rest of his life:

“Absolutely. 100% I hope Bryan will stay here for the rest of his life and I know he’s planning to stay with us for a long time going forward as part of the company hopefully. I would want Bryan to stay with us as long as humanly possible.”

Bryan Danielson has been featured prominently on AEW TV in his final year as a full-time performer. He recently won the Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament. The former champion is now set to challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW title at All In 2024 event from Wembley stadium in London on August 25.

