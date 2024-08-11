Bryan Danielson Expects To Have Neck Surgery Later This Year

Bryan Danielson will require neck surgery before the end of the year, the American Dragon confirmed on the latest episode of AEW Collision. In a sit-down interview with Jim Ross, Danielson spoke about his career and the toll his style has had on his health.

“Odds are I’m going to have to get neck surgery before the end of this year. That’s the reality of it. And that’s kind of something that I’ve accepted is coming down the pipe relatively soon.”

After 25 years in the business, Bryan Danielson feels he's as mentally strong as he's ever been! But can his body handle the ultimate CHALLENGE that is the #AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland at #AEWALLIN!?



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@bryandanielson | @JRsBBQ pic.twitter.com/gNONmhOTiC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2024

Danielson’s history of neck injuries is well-documented at this stage of his career. It was these issues that resulted in Bryan being stripped of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in 2014 and vacating the Intercontinental Title the next year. In early 2016, Danielson was forced to retire from wrestling due to such issues though he was cleared to wrestle again two years later.

Before Danielson goes under the knife, he will compete at AEW All In in two weeks time, where he will challenge for the AEW World Championship. This match with Swerve Strickland will also see Bryan put his career on the line. Whether he wins or loses, Danielson has said this year will be his last as a full-time talent in wrestling to fulfill a promise to his family to be there for them more.

Bryan Danielson is one of the top talents in AEW, but a reign as World Champion may unfortunately be cut short if this surgery goes ahead. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest on the American Dragon and his road to All In on August 25.