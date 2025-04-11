Bryan Danielson Reveals His Son’s Favorite Wrestler

Bryan Danielson has revealed his son’s favorite AEW wrestler.

The former AEW Champion recently appeared on The Nikki & Brie Show. He discussed topics such as his marriage with Brie Bella, his reading journey and which are his favorite authors among other things.

While talking about their son Buddy, Danielson revealed that he loves watching wrestling and his favorite talent to watch right now is none other than Bryan Keith:

“His favorite wrestler in AEW, is Bryan Keith, the bad apple… When the bad apple comes on screen, he’s like, ‘Ooh, daddy, the bad apple.’ It’s actually one of my one of my favorite things it right now is watching wrestling with bud.”

Bryan Danielson also discussed the possibility of his son following his footsteps and becoming a wrestler. The former champion explained that he would want Buddy to join the business because he wants to and not because he can make money in name of his parents.

The American Dragon gave the example of William Regal, noting how not many people were aware that Charlie Dempsey was his son until very recently. Danielson said that he had to go through a journey to become a good wrestler and he wouldn’t want to deny the same to his son.