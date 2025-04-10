‘I Was F***ing Angry’: CM Punk Reveals Match He Considered His WrestleMania Main Event

CM Punk has revealed a match that was like a WrestleMania main event to him.

Being the main event of the Show of Shows was one of Punk’s biggest aspirations during his first run with the company. He probably came the closest to it during his historic 434-day-long WWE Championship reign before The Rock decided to return to wrestling and took the spot.

The Straight Edge star recently talked about this time during his interview with Metro. He recalled being put into a match with John Cena on Raw before WrestleMania 29, noting how he considered it to be his main event of Mania:

“I had the flu, I had a fever, and I was just f***ing angry. I said ‘Well, this is the main event of WrestleMania. I know you guys are doing that, but that’s what this is.’”

Fuelled By Anger: CM Punk

CM Punk discussed how he gave his all in the bout because he was fuelled by anger at that point in his career. To him, it’s the best match of his life:

“So nobody could tell me anything, I did what I wanted. That’s probably the best match in my career. There was just an energy, and there was a buzz in the building. I think part of that is because I was just fuelled by anger at that point in my career. It got me out of bed.”

The former World Champion’s career will be coming full circle at WrestleMania 41 as he battles against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a triple threat match. The bout has been announced to main event one night of the Show of Shows, finally fulfilling CM Punk’s biggest wrestling dream.