Bryan Danielson Explains Why Tony Khan is the Top Executive in Wrestling

Bryan Danielson joined AEW in 2021, and four years later, the American Dragon has no regrets about his decision. Speaking to the Daily Star, Danielson was asked who he would choose to run a wrestling company among Tony Khan, Vince McMahon, Dixie Carter, Eric Bischoff, and Triple H.

“I would legitimately pick Tony Khan. I think he’s very in tune with what wrestling fans want, but he’s also just a good person. I’m not saying anything bad about anyone else, but I know that he always tries to treat people with respect and kindness,” Danielson said.

Danielson acknowledged that fans might assume he chose Khan simply because the AEW President is his current employer. To illustrate his genuine reasoning, Danielson shared a story highlighting Khan’s character following the events of All In: London 2023.

“One of the talents — someone you would consider very undercard and not a top priority — had an issue. Tony took the time to talk to this person; not talk down to them, but actually talk to them about their concerns or whatever they needed.”

Danielson has made his loyalty to Tony Khan clear, even as questions linger about whether he will wrestle again. While Khan remains hopeful that Danielson will compete in an AEW ring once more, Bryan’s commitment to the All Elite Wrestling company is evident both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.