Bryan Danielson On In-Ring Career: ‘Enough is Enough’

Has Bryan Danielson competed in his last-ever match? It appears so, judging by recent comments. Speaking with JNMEDIA’s Jamal Niaz, Bryan explained how he believes the end of his time in the ring has come.

“One of the things our society has a problem with is realizing when enough is enough, and I’m very satisfied with my career, and I think enough is enough.”

Danielson last wrestled for AEW at WrestleDream, entering the event with a number of lingering injuries. In a recent interview, he explained that while he isn’t officially announcing his retirement, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to justify stepping back into the ring.

“My neck is wrecked. There’s not no chance, but it’s risk vs. reward at this point. I want to be able to live comfortably with my wife and kids.”

Tony Khan remains optimistic that Bryan will wrestle again, but ultimately, the decision rests solely with the former AEW World Champion. Regardless of what he chooses, Danielson’s in-ring career has been one that few wrestlers could hope to match.