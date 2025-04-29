CM Punk Reveals What He Did After His First WrestleMania Main Event

CM Punk’s post-WrestleMania celebration was not what you’d expect at all.

The Straight Edge Star got to fulfil a lifelong dream when he main evented night 1 of WrestleMania 41. Punk went up against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a triple-threat match that revolved around their relationship with Paul Heyman.

Speaking to Deadline in his first interview after the Show of Shows, Punk said that the whole thing was like a dream. When asked how he handled all the adrenaline after getting to the back following the show, the former World Champion explained that he needs to decompress after any such big moment:

“I’m 100% an introvert, and I think a lot of my fellow entertainers are too. Everyone’s always shocked, or they tell me that I’m not [an introvert], but I know me. For every hour I spend with people, I need two hours by myself. So when you’re having this intimate moment with 61,000 people, I live for those moments, but I need to balance and decompress afterward.”

The activities didn’t end with WrestleMania this year and WWE had booked many programs such as exclusive meet & greets as well as a roast for fans to attend after the Show of Shows. For CM Punk, however, the night after Mania looked very different as he spent the time in his hotel room with a few of his close friends:

“That’s why when I get invited to cool spots to eat and stuff like that, honestly, that’s the last thing you want to do after that. I went back to my hotel with four or five friends, and we ordered everything on the room service menu and just sat around the table and bullshit like family. That’s how I decompress from all that adrenaline.”

Punk ended up losing the match after being betrayed by Heyman. The former ECW owner turned on Roman Reigns as well and ended up joining hands with Seth Rollins instead.