Buddy Matthews Responds to Will Ospreay Amid Malakai Black Reports

Will Ospreay’s intriguing comments for Buddy Matthews didn’t go unnoticed, as questions remain about the future of the House of Black. During this week’s Dynamite, Ospreay encouraged Matthews to step out of the shadow of Malakai Black.

Ospreay got the win in their singles match, and after the show, Matthews admitted that 2025 had not kicked off as he had hoped. The Australian, who hopes to compete at Grand Slam next month, then turned his attention to Ospreay.

“Will, even though you put a hiccup in my 2025, your words tonight didn’t go to deaf ears.”

EXCLUSIVE @SNM_Buddy comments on the words spoken after his intense match with Will Ospreay, giving his take on the aftermath! pic.twitter.com/Xyhh2D6Snx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2025

Ospreay’s comment about Matthews stepping away from come at an interesting time, with reports that Black is finishing his time with AEW. The Dutchman hasn’t competed for AEW since November’s Full Gear pay-per-view, where he was on the losing end of a four-way tag team match with Matthews.

Matthews has been associated with Black since his arrival in AEW in 2022, and the prospect of the Australian going solo has intrigued fans. With his wife Rhea Ripley seeing huge success on her own in WWE, many are hoping to see Matthews do the same in AEW, if his time working with Black is indeed at an end as rumored.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Buddy Matthews and his status going forward in AEW, potentially as a singles performer.






















