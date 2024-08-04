Triple H Confirms Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Status After SummerSlam 2024 Appearance

Triple H has confirmed Stephanie McMahon’s status with WWE.

The former WWE Chief Brand Officer was present at the ringside for the company’s latest PPV. She was seen hugging CM Punk after his match in a fan made video.

The WWE Creative Head was asked about Stephanie’s status with the company during the SummerSlam 2024 post-show. He confirmed that the daughter of the former WWE chairman currently does not have an official role with the company:

“She does not have an official role right now, but I can tell you this, she loves this, absolutely loves it. Sometimes harder to love it, sometimes easy to love it. It’s easy to love it again for her. She’s enjoying watching it. She’s enjoying coming to the shows, seeing everybody in the back, she loves it.

She’s Enjoying It: Triple H

Triple H explained that Stephanie McMahon is just enjoying being a fan at the moment and she is busy taking care of their kids:

“If I’m the little kid booking or writing or however you want to say it, but she’s sitting next to me, a little kid, enjoying it and loving it. It’s been her whole life, since she was little. No official role right now. Right now, her official role is enjoying our kids getting too old too fast, but we’ll see what the future holds. I would expect to see her around, because she loves it and she’s enjoying being around it again.”

Triple H also commented on WWE’s partnership with companies like TNA and NOAH saying that they’re open for business. He mentioned how territories do not exist anymore and the partnerships helps young talents get the reps they require to get good.