Chris Jericho Horror Movie Dark Match Coming to Shudder

Dark Match, a new horror movie starring AEW’s Chris Jericho, will land on the popular horror streaming service Shudder later this month. A description for the film reads:

A wrestling company lands a lucrative gig in a remote town, only to find themselves at the mercy of a cult leader with sinister intentions.

Jericho will play the role of ‘Prophet’ but isn’t the only notable name attached. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Ayisha Issa (Transplant), Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead, Westworld), Sara Canning (The Vampire Diaries), Michael Eklund (The Call), and Jonathan Cherry (Goon). Lowell Dean (Wolfcop) is attached as writer and director.

DARK MATCH, starring @IAmJericho premieres January 31st on Shudder. Trailer tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/bMDN6ovczR — Shudder (@Shudder) January 7, 2025

Dark Match will mark the latest big-screen role for Jericho, who’s first foray into horror acting came in 2009’s Albino Farm. In 2022, Jericho played ‘Burke’ in Terrifier 2 and reprised the role for the film’s sequel last year.

Jericho’s love of horror has also extended into his pro-wrestling career, with his ‘Painmaker’ character during his New Japan run blending elements of horror and the macabre. While Jericho has shared his goal to develop the character and create a Painmaker movie, little has been heard about this project in recent years.

