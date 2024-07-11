Chris Jericho Talks In-Ring Retirement Plans

AEW star Chris Jericho recently addressed his potential retirement from professional wrestling, stating that he will know when it’s time to hang up his boots.

Appearing on the McGuire on Wrestling podcast, Jericho opened up about retirement from in-ring action, revealing that for now, he hasn’t thought about it.

"I'll know when it's time, you know? I'm really enjoying what I'm doing and I'm still contributing at a high level. I can still have the best match on the show on any given night — not every night but any given night. And I just really love what we're doing with AEW right now. So there's really no rush on that. And when I know, I'll know."

The current FTW Champion is an active member of the AEW roster, leading the stable The Learning Tree. For now, Jericho doesn’t seem like he’s going to stop anytime soon in the ring.

Chris Jericho on John Cena’s Retirement Announcement

Speaking of retirements, one wrestler who is in fact going to retire soon is John Cena, who recently announced his farewell tour.

On the same podcast, Jericho was asked to share his thoughts about Cena’s retirement tour.

"My career is already longer than John Cena's. No, I mean it's great. John's always had a great love for wrestling and he's got a great connection with the fans, so I think it's a cool way to go about it."

Jericho added that fans know this is going to be it for Cena, as he’s not the type to say anything lightly. “I’m sure it’s going to be a really great year-and-a-half for Cena fans and for John Cena himself,” he added.

Cena made his surprise return at WWE Money in the Bank, where he announced his retirement. It is not yet known when and where his final match will take place, but we will see him in action at major events such as Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania.