Damaris Lewis Addresses Fan Backlash Over Revolution Controversy

Queen of the Ring star Damaris Lewis has responded to the controversy created by her remakrs at the Revolution PPV this past Sunday.

The acting star was interviewed during the event. She claimed that one thing she learned about wrestling while working on the movie was that wrestlers know they are going to win a match before anyone else. This statement led to an uproar among wrestling crowds, with many targeting Lewis for exposing the business.

Damaris addressed the controversy during a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio. She said that the whole thing did not come out as she had intended:

“First and foremost, I completely take accountability for how it came out. That was not how it was intended. I’m sorry if it came out way wrong. Having a very short time period to think about an answer in the arena, that’s what came out of my mouth.”

Catch Damaris' FULL conversation w/ @TheMattCamp & @NicTNemeth on today's #bustedopen247 podcast!https://t.co/aw5hrNMGIo pic.twitter.com/gwgSAboiNA — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) March 13, 2025

I Respect It Fully: Damaris Lewis

AEW star Kamille who also stars in the movie had defended her co-star earlier in the week. Having done many rounds of press with Lewis, the former NWA Women’s Champion explained that she was talking about the resolve of a wrestler to win the match, rather than the scripted nature of the business.

Damaris Lewis explained her comments similarly, mentioning how wrestlers are always telling themselves that they’re going to win. Watching the revolution segment back, she also realized that it didn’t come across as she wanted:

I’ve been saying, because it’s true, because I am incredibly inspired by this sport, you know you’re going to win before you step in the ring, no matter what. It is a sport. It is real. People are in there, in that ring, doing what they gotta do. It’s tough. It’s dangerous at times. I respect it fully, with my whole heart. I will say it again, I’m so sorry if it came off that way. I know these fans love their sport and were defending their sport. I can’t be mad.”

While Lewis made an appearance at the PPV, it’s curious that her co-star Kamille was nowhere to be seen. A recent move from AEW further suggests that not everything is right between the wrestling star and the promotion. You can check out more details here.