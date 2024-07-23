Darby Allin Explains Why He Can’t Stop Doing Extreme Spots: I Never Phone It In

Darby Allin says he is always ready to take big risks in any match because he doesn’t want any of his performances to feel like he’s phoning it in.

The former TNT Champion recently had an interview with Battleground podcast to promote the upcoming Blood and Guts special of Dynamite this Wednesday.

During the interview, Allin first discussed his crazy Anarchy In The Arena match at Double or Nothing 2024. During the bout, Darby took a superkick from the Young Bucks who were wearing boots lined with thumbtacks.

The AEW star revealed that he had to pull thumbtacks out of his lip after the bout and his nose injury made for an awkward conversation with his doctor:

“My nose, you couldn’t see it cause this shirt was hanging over my face, but my nose blew up like a faucet. When I got to the back, I had to pull thumbtacks out of my lip. I went right to the hospital. I thought this whole thing was re broke.

It was a pretty crazy night, and trying to explain that to [the doctor], because right before of that match, I had to get clearance from my nose doctor. Then the nose doctor signed me off, he said, ‘Be careful.’ And coming back and having to explain that, yeah, that was really awkward conversation.”

I Don’t Take Any of This Shit For Granted: Darby Allin

Darby Allin later mentioned how a lot of people advise him against such spots. According to the former champion, however, the drive to take big risks comes from the necessity to prove his haters wrong:

“Everybody tells me, ‘Take it easy. Slow down. You’re not gonna be able to walk when you’re 30.’ And it’s like, ‘Well, I’m 31 and I feel great.’ Believe it or not, even though like my foot, my face, everything feels great. It comes from a background of growing up working as a dishwasher, constantly being told that you’re never gonna amount to anything.

So going out there every night, I don’t forget where I came from. So that’s why you’ll never see Darby Allin phone it in. It could be on in front of 10 people, 10,000 people. 81,000 people. I never phone it in. Because I don’t take any of this shit for granted.”

The Blood And Guts episode of AEW Dynamite will see Darby Allin teaming with Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe, Max Caster & Anthony Bowens to take on Kazuchika Okada, Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, Jack Perry & “Hangman” Adam Page in the extreme bout.