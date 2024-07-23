Darby Allin Details Origin Of Infamous Sex Sent Me To ER Clip

Darby Allin is known for many wild things but even the most hardcore of fans get surprised when they found out about one of his very early TV appearances.

Before he was a successful wrestler, Allin actually made an appearance on the Sex Sent Me To The ER reality series where he claimed to have been stung by some bees in the forest.

- Advertisement -

The infamous video still pops up on social media every now and then. During a recent interview with Battleground podcast, Allin was asked about it and he revealed how the whole thing came about.

The high-flying star revealed that he was in the film school at the time and found out about the show through a website:

“It’s so funny when people repost it as if I’m trying to hide it. It’s like, I’m the one who told in an interview years ago with Chris Van Vliet that I did that show and people [are like], ‘Wait, he did?’ I’m the one who told people, it’s funny, it’s hilarious.

- Advertisement -

It’s like ‘Oh breaking news’ because no one has a goddamn life anymore. The thing is, I was going to film school in Arizona, and I saw this, there’s website with all these reality shows. And I said, ‘Oh, Sex sent me to ER, that sounds funny. Let’s come up with a story.'”

Darby Allin Forged A Doctor’s Note

According to Darby Allin the whole thing was made up and he even forged a doctor’s note to prove its authenticity. The girl who was featured in the video alongside him was an aspiring actress:

“So I made up this fake story, forged a doctor’s note that had happened, because they actually asked, ‘Did it really happen? We need doctor’s notes.’ And I was like, ‘yeah.’

- Advertisement -

So I met the girl on Craigslist. She was an aspiring actress, and we came up with the story. The day that we shot is the first day I met her. Then we just got our story straight, and then went in and filmed it.”

The Whole Experience Was Fun

Darby Allin later revealed that the video resulted in a good pay day that was like a godsent to him during his struggling days because he was surviving on very little money:

“It was just funny because that’s back when I was in film school, and I had no money. Literally no shit. I was living off of $5 a week on food. It was horrible. It was so bad. I worked at the 99 cents store at the time. So when I was in the freezer where they keep all the food, I’d be like, eating the food secretly back there. I had no money.

I forgot exactly the numbers it was like $500 or maybe $800 to do this reality thing. They flew me down to California. I was like ‘This is awesome. I can afford to eat now.’ Yeah, the whole experience was fun. It’s just fun coming up with stories and messing around and having a good time.”

Apart from this, Darby Allin also talked about taking risks and doing extreme spots ahead of his Blood & Guts match this Wednesday. You can check out what he said here.