Darby Allin Talks Potential of Teaming with WCW Legend’s Son

Darby Allin has been closely associated with Sting, a WWE Hall of Famer and WCW legend, since the former WCW Champion joined AEW. Their partnership ensured that Darby’s early tenure in the company was a successful one, with Sting acting as a mentor and ally to the young star.

Their bond has not only created iconic moments in wrestling but has also opened doors to new possibilities, including the potential for Allin to team up with Sting’s son, Steven Borden.

Steven Borden’s Unexpected Path to Wrestling

Steven Borden, who appeared alongside his father during Sting’s retirement match at AEW Revolution, surprised many when he expressed interest in pursuing a wrestling career.

Despite having a stable job, a wife, and a child, Borden decided to take up the challenge after his cameo at the event, where he Stinger Splashed one of The Young Bucks in the corner.

Darby Allin, who has been instrumental in Borden’s training, shared insights into his journey. According to Allin, Steven initially showed no desire to become a pro wrestler, making his sudden passion for the sport even more remarkable.

At 32 or 33 years old, Steven’s decision to pursue wrestling came as a shock, not only to fans but to Sting himself.

“He’s doing really good. It’s funny because he’s never had any, like, When it comes to wrestling, he’s never had the itch to be like, I want to be a pro wrestler. So he did that spot in the Sting’s Last Match at Revolution where he splashed one of the young bucks in the corner. Then he just said, Dad, I want to do this. He’s got a good job. He’s got a wife. He’s got a kid. At 32 or 33, to get that wrestling, like, ugh, I want to do this. Sting never thought his son was going to do that.”

Allin’s Training Philosophy

Darby Allin has taken Steven Borden under his wing, pushing him to his limits to ensure that he earns his place in the company.

Allin stated in an interview with WFFA that he doesn’t want Steven to receive any special treatment or be seen as someone who got a “handout” because of his father’s legacy.

The rigorous training sessions at Allin’s home, which even include unconventional methods like running while being shot with paintballs, are designed to build both physical and mental toughness.

The Potential Team-Up: A Full Circle Moment

Darby Allin has expressed his excitement at the idea of teaming up with Steven Borden in the future. He described it as a “full circle moment,” where Sting’s legacy could be passed down to the next generation through this unique partnership.

For Allin, teaming with Steven would not only be a tribute to Sting but also a personal milestone in his own career: