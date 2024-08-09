Deonna Purrazzo: ‘Britt Baker-MJF Incident Doesn’t Reflect My AEW Experience’

The recent controversy surrounding Britt Baker and MJF was an isolated incident that doesn’t reflect AEW at large, Deonna Purrazzo has claimed. Speaking to Stephanie Chase, the Virtuosa reflected on the situation that resulted in Baker’s recent suspension from the company.

“I think this was an isolated incident because everything else that I’ve experienced in this locker room is supportive, encouraging, and full of camaraderie. We just recently celebrated people’s birthdays, had birthday cakes, and sang. I feel this locker room doesn’t get as much credit as it deserves for that type of camaraderie.”

The incident in question involved Baker, MJF, and the latter’s girlfriend Alicia Atout. It’s alleged that Baker made comments about MJF in the women’s locker-room that Atout overheard. MJF was not suspended by AEW as the company’s investigation reportedly led to the belief that he was defending his partner.

On AEW programming, Baker’s absence has been explained as a kayfabe suspension by the Young Bucks at the request of Mercedes Mone. The AEW TBS Champion demanded Baker’s suspension following a (planned) altercation between the pair at San Diego Comic-Con. Baker appeared on this week’s Dynamite and shared that this storyline suspension had been lifted by Tony Khan. Mone and Baker will collide for the TBS Championship at AEW All In on August 25.

AEW’s Backstage Issues

This is unfortunately not the first time an incident behind the scenes in AEW has leaked to the outside world. Backstage altercations at AEW All Out 2022 and AEW All In 2023 would cast a dark shadow over both events and result in some of the company’s top names being suspended. Mere weeks after All Out 2022, Sammy Guevara and Andrade reportedly had a fight backstage which resulted in a Career Vs. Mask match between Andrade and Rush being canceled. Andrade would leave AEW in 2023 and has since returned to WWE.