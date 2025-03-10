Kenny Omega’s Road to Redemption: ‘One Step Closer to Getting It All Back’

Kenny Omega has shared his thoughts after capturing the AEW International Championship from Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution 2025.

After challenging Takeshita at Grand Slam Australia, Omega finally got his title match at the March 9 pay-per-view. Following a grueling 28-minute battle, The Cleaner secured the victory, claiming his first AEW championship in over two years.

Taking to Twitter after the win, Omega posted a photo with his newly won title, writing:

“One step closer to getting it all back.”

One step closer to getting it all back. pic.twitter.com/4949w4qesG — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) March 10, 2025

This victory marked Omega’s first championship win since holding the AEW Trios Championship with the Young Bucks in January 2023. It also ended Takeshita’s 148-day reign, which began when he won the gold at WrestleDream 2024.

With this result, Omega and Takeshita are now tied 1-1 in AEW singles competition, following Takeshita’s victory over Omega at All Out 2023.