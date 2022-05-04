Kenny Omega Frustrated With Yuke’s During AEW Fight Forever Development (Report)

It appears things aren’t exactly rosy between Kenny Omega and developer Yuke’s.

Omega has played a big role in the AEW Games division. Many credit him with pushing AEW to release the upcoming Fight Forever title.

While Kenny has shown great enthusiasm publicly, as Kofi Kingston used to say, “Looks like there’s trouble in paradise.”

Kenny Omega Not Pleased With Yuke’s?

Sports Gamers Online is reporting that throughout the making of AEW Fight Forever, Kenny Omega and Yuke’s haven’t been on the same page.

The report notes that the feeling is Yuke’s has been taking advantage of Kenny due to his inexperience in the video game business.

The report also notes that Omega has gone as far as “hating” working with the developer. It’s been said that the game is “way over budget” and even needed an extra investment.

Issues with the budget have reportedly led to some features being scaled back or removed entirely.

As far as the relationship between AEW, specifically Omega, and Yuke’s is concerned, sources told SGO there is a chance it can be repaired. With that said, some people on both sides wouldn’t be surprised if this is a “one and done” deal.

Yuke’s had been the longtime developer of WWE games until the two parted ways back in 2019. Omega initially wanted the team who made the WWF No Mercy game for the N64 but ultimately, Yuke’s got the call.

The AEW Fight Forever roster is expected to feature around 50 playable characters, which means there will inevitably be some disappointing omissions from the core roster.