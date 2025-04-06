Late Surge in Ticket Sales for AEW Dynasty

AEW has turned the tide ahead of Dynasty 2025, with ticket sales surging in the final stretch before tonight’s event at Temple University’s Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

According to a final update this morning from WrestleTix, 7,020 tickets have already distributed. The current seating setup accommodates 7,575, indicating a near sellout. This marks a significant jump from the 4,320 tickets reported just over two weeks ago.

AEW also expanded capacity by opening Section 208, reflecting the rising demand as showtime approached.

This year’s turnout has already eclipsed that of 2024’s Dynasty in St. Louis, which drew 6,619 attendees.

AEW enters tonight’s show with clear crowd energy and a packed house, setting the stage for one of its most well-attended Dynasty events to date.