Latest On Michael Oku After Facing AEW American Champion MJF

Michael Oku may not have captured the AEW American Championship from MJF last weekend, but the two may share the ring again in due time. At Rev Pro Summer Sizzler on August 11, Oku challenged MJF for the gold. The jingoistic champion didn’t hold back in the run-up to the match, as he described the UK as a third-world country among other taunts.

Oku is close to signing with AEW, sources within Rev Pro told Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan this week. Sources within AEW didn’t confirm these claims, but said they would not be surprised to see Oku end up on the UK AEW shows. It has previously been reported that Oku is expected to work the AEW Dynamite taping in Cardiff, as well as AEW All In: London later this month.

Talent within RevPro shared their hope to Fightful that Oku will be signed, with several touting how deserving he is of the opportunity. Oku is the current Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion, after defeating Great-O-Khan last month.

Another Signing?

Amira Miller is another talent on the RevPro roster who could soon be appearing for AEW. Fightful’s report adds that like Oku, Amira is expected to work the two AEW UK events and that she is also close to being signed. After Summer Sizzler, Oku told Stephanie Chase that there had been discussions between both he and Amira and AEW.

AEW has a roster full of some of the most talented wrestlers in the world today, and now Michael Oku and Amira Miller could be joining that roster. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for the latest on these two wrestlers and their quest to be ‘All-Elite.’