MJF To Defend AEW American Title in ‘Third-World Country’ UK Next Month

AEW American Champion MJF will be in for a hostile reaction when he defends the star-spangled strap next month in the United Kingdom. On Twitter, MJF shared that he will defend the title at Revolution Pro Wrestling’s Summer Sizzler event against Michael Oku. The show will take place at York Hall in London, England on August 11.

MJF didn’t hold back in his announcement that was aired at Rev Pro’s Live in Coventry event. Michael Oku has MJF’s “undying hatred” given that Oku has the respect of Will Ospreay. The AEW star added that the UK is a “third-world country” a well as the “worst country in the world.” Channeling the spirit of the Boston Tea Party (an event from December 1773 that MJF claimed he remembers,) the AEW mainstay made clear he would fight the British and did not care about being disrespectful.

MJF introduced the American Championship as a replacement for the AEW International Title he won from Will Ospreay during Dynamite: 250. In addition to being as patriotic as it gets, the title includes a dig at the UK with one side plate reading “Better than Will [Ospreay] and the UK knows it.” After their hour-long war on Dynamite, Ospreay and MJF will face off again at AEW All In: London 2024 next month.

Although MJF isn’t interested in being kind to the UK, the UK has been kind to the reigning AEW American Champion. MJF has competed six times in the UK, according to Profight data, and boasts a respected 4-2 win/loss record. Both of MJF’s last two matches in the UK came at All In: London 2023 and saw him win the ROH World Tag Titles with Adam Cole and retain the AEW World Championship against Cole.