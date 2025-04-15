Mariah May AEW Contract Update

Mariah May still has “significant time” left on her AEW contract, according to PWInsider, contrary to reports that she’s due to become a free agent this summer.

May has been one of the breakout stars of the AEW roster since her arrival in November 2023. She arrived on the scene as a super-fan of Timeless Toni Storm. She quickly ingratiated herself with the silver screen starlet, before eventually turning on her and taking her most prized possession. The longterm storyline culminated just a few months ago, when Storm got revenge in a bloody war at AEW Revolution 2025.

May hasn’t been seen on AEW television since, nor has she been ‘on the road’ attending TV tapings. Over the past several days, wrestling fans have been buzzing about Dave Meltzer’s report that May is expected to leave AEW and is eager to join WWE.

Sources in AEW believe Mariah May’s AEW contract runs through November 2025, if not longer.

Whether her AEW contract expires in July, November or next February, a few things are certain: the British grappler is in high demand, and is poised to secure the biggest contract of her wrestling career.