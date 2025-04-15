Mariah May Expected to Leave AEW, WWE Believed to Be Her Next Destination

Former AEW Women’s Champion Mariah May is believed to be parting ways with AEW to join WWE. Reports recently emerged that her contract is likely to expire this summer and she might not sign a new deal. May also recently dropped a cryptic message on social media and the photo tagged in Orlando, Florida, the city with WWE operations and it fueled speculation about her potential move to WWE.

Last year at AEW All In London, Mariah May captured the Women’s Championship for the first time in her career during her rivalry with her former mentor Toni Storm. However, after a reign of 174 days, May dropped the title back to Storm at Grand Slam Australia. Their rivalry culminated at AEW Revolution as Storm retained her title. Since then, Mariah May hasn’t made any appearances and it is speculated that she could be leaving the promotion soon.

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio highlighted the cryptic social media post from May and added that there is a belief in WWE that the former Women’s Champion wants to go there. Dave Meltzer said:

”She has a photo of Orlando, Florida. I know from people in WWE they know she wants to go there. I think people saw that cryptic thing. I don’t know when her contract is up, everyone seems to think it’s this summer that’s it up.”

Bryan Alvarez agreed and said:

“I was given the impression it’s a two-year deal that she signed originally, so you can do the math. I have heard the same thing that at least in AEW, there’s a belief she’s heading to WWE.”

AEW President Tony Khan has a reputation of writing talents off programming if they are willing to leave the promotion. In this case, it’s speculated that Mariah May could be the one to exit and that’s why she is not participating in the Owen Hart tournament.

Over the past few years, a handful of AEW stars have departed the company before joining WWE. Most recently, Ricky Starks, Penta and Rey Fenix have inked a deal with WWE. Now, there is a huge possibility that Mariah May could be next.