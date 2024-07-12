Mariah May Bringing Her Mother to AEW All In to Watch Her “Destroy What’s Left Of Toni Storm”

Wrestling fans are still reeling from the closing scenes of this week’s AEW Dynamite, which saw Mariah May attack Toni Storm.

May defeated Willow Nightingale to win the 2024 Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. She had a tough road to victory, defeating three former AEW champions (Hikaru Shida, Saraya, and Nightingale) en route to winning the tournament. Just moments after winning the tournament, she showed her true colors and left her former idol in a pool of her own blood.

During a conversation with veteran journalist Justin Barrasso for SI.com, May shed light on this shocking situation. Now that she’s secured a title shot at AEW All In: London 2024 and shattered Toni Storm, it’s time to finish the job.

AEW All In: Toni Storm vs. Mariah May

Mariah May gave us a look into her twisted mentality on AEW Dynamite, but her plan for August 25 is also disturbing.

“My mother will be there at All In. She’ll watch me from the front row as I destroy what’s left of Toni Storm.” – Toni Storm to SI

May told Barrasso that her lifelong dream since she was a little girl was to come to American and wrestle on television. Today, she’s involved in one of wrestling’s most engaging storyline’s and she’ll challenge for the AEW Women’s World title at Wembley Stadium.

AEW has released footage new of Mariah May and Toni Storm from backstage at AEW Dynamite following May’s betrayal: