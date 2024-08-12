MJF On Britt Baker: “I Don’t Have to Like All My Coworkers”

AEW American Champion MJF thinks it’s fine that he doesn’t like all of his coworkers after an altercation between himself and Britt Baker. Speaking to Cultaholic, MJF addressed the matter which resulted in Britt Baker briefly being suspended.

“Everybody has co-workers at work they may not get along with… I don’t have to like all my coworkers and that’s fine. But yeah, dude, that sh*t was wild to read.”

The incident in question reportedly took place on Wednesday, July 17, and included MJF’s girlfriend and AEW broadcaster Alicia Atout. It’s claimed that after Baker ‘buried’ MJF’s hour-long match with Will Ospreay, she called Atout a “stupid f***ing b**ch” and claimed she’d have the interviewer kicked out of the locker room.

- Advertisement -

MJF, it is alleged, confronted Baker in a common area and reportedly punched a wall at some point. In the interview, MJF questioned the accuracy of this claim.

“Tell me if this passes the smell test. I barge into a woman’s locker room. I scream in the face of an 110-pound woman, and then I physically threaten her by punching a wall in her vicinity…and I don’t get suspended?”

On-screen, Baker’s suspension was explained with a kayfabe suspension delivered by the Young Bucks at the request of Mercedes Mone. Baker and Mone had a (planned) altercation at San Diego Comic-Con. The actual situation has sparked talk among fans as to whether AEW can ever move on from backstage issues dominating the headlines. Deonna Purrazzo has called the Baker-MJF issue an isolated incident that does not reflect her experience since joining the promotion earlier this year.

What’s to Come?

Despite these issues, both MJF and Baker will compete at AEW All In: London later this week. MJF will defend the AEW American Championship against Ospreay. Baker will challenge TBS Champion Mercedes Mone in a match that, despite their differences, MJF is excited to see.

“Wrestling is a very competitive sport. It breeds a level of insecurity like no other. However, I can easily put over any talent, regardless of whether or not I like them as a human being. I can sit here and I can tell you that Britt Baker vs. Mercedes Moné at Wembley on August 25th is going to be an epic match and we should all be excited to watch it.”

- Advertisement -

AEW All In: London 2024 will take place from Wembley Stadium in London, England on August 25, and will be the second All-Elite event hosted in the venue. AEW will host its first international Dynamite taping from Cardiff, Wales that same week.