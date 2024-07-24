MJF Reacts To ‘Terrorist’ Girl Attacking Him on Dynamite

MJF says he’s exasperated at the amount of attention “terrorists” receive in society, and referenced the 7-year old girl who slapped him last week on AEW Dynamite to make his point. During his 60-minute match against Will Ospreay, the action spilled into the crowd, the young fan slapped MJF’s chest. The former AEW World champion and new International Champion appeared on the Casual Conversations podcast and everal days after the incident, he clearly hasn’t moved on.

“She’s a terrorist. Let’s talk about it. I think we need to talk about this immediately. So here’s the deal. I’m wrestling a match, and I think we’re like three minutes in at this point. I’m just about to beat Will in a matter of seconds, and this guy, because he’s scared of me, he hops over the guard rail. He tries to leave the arena. Wild stuff, right? I couldn’t believe it. So now, to protect the integrity of our sport, I’m chasing after this guy. What a wuss. But I care about our company, right? So now, let me catch up to this guy so we can continue on with this matchup. When I got a hold of him, I’m beating him up, I mean with ease in this crowd, but it was a pretty hostile environment. Then, out of nowhere, a girl pulls a gun out. I don’t know if you can see the gun when you watch the match back, but she had me at gunpoint and then proceeded to strike me in the chest repeatedly.”

AEW was celebrating the milestone of 250 episodes for Dynamite during the July 17, 2024 episode of their weekly episodic series. As such, the company had loaded the card with many PPV-quality matches.

One such match on the card featured The Salt of The Earth challenging Will Ospreay for the International Championship in a hard hitting affair. The bout went on for almost an hour, with both the stars working hard to give fans many unforgettable moments during their encounter.

The most memorable spot of the night however was something that neither of them could have planned in advance. The action was taken outside the ring at one point in the match and both the stars continued to fight in the middle of the crowd. During this time, Ospreay prompted a little girl who was in attendance to take part in the bout and she went on to hit MJF in the chest.

The moment went viral on the internet after MJF flipped the girl. After the show, Ospreay gifted the young fan a shirt and she was also featured on a local news channel in Arkansas. Despite the brutal attack, the 28-year-old still came out victorious and he defeated Ospreay in the match to win the AEW International title.

MJF on Abortion

MJF later discussed the fan being interviewed by a local news channel and said this is why abortion cannot be outlawed.

“Why would you give such a violent person a platform like that? It’s horrible. Little girls like that is a reminder of why abortion is necessary. I don’t care what your political affiliations are. I think people should be able to abort for at least the first 1000 months of a pregnancy term.”

MJF claimed that he didn’t feel any of the strikes from the girl. Giving an explanation for flipping off the young fan, the Salt of The Earth said that you have to stand up to bullies:

“Now I didn’t feel any of the strikes because I’m jacked. I mean, I have a chest the size of a Dodge Ram truck. So she stops, she puts the gun away. Even though I knew she had the gun on her, I wasn’t fearing for my life at this point because you know, you gotta stand up to bullies no matter what the situation is. So I flip her off, rightfully so in my opinion, as I think anybody else would. Then Osprey sneak attacks me from behind when all I’m trying to do is react to this vicious terrorist. And proceeded to sneak attack me while we were inside the crowd. Luckily, I stopped him, I threw him in the ring, I gave him a great right-hand punch, and that was all she rode.”