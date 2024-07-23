Will Ospreay Gifted 7-Year-Old Fan Who ‘Attacked’ MJF At AEW Dynamite 250

A seven-year-old fan, Mia Liszewski was recently involved in the match between Will Ospreay and MJF for the AEW International Championship last week. It has come to light that she received a gift from ‘The Aerial Assassin’ after the 250th edition of AEW Dynamite.

The milestone edition of the show emanated from Little Rock, Arkansas last week. As MJF and Ospreay were battling in the crowd, Mia punched MJF. ‘The Salt of The Earth’ was not happy with it and gave her the one-finger salute. The video clip of the incident went viral on social media and it has garnered more than 10 million views on X.

Alongside her father, Stan Liszewski, the Arkansas girl spoke with ABC7 News. They talked about the special moment during the show. Mia’s father then revealed that Will Ospreay gave her one of his t-shirts which she was wearing.

“Will Ospreay, big hero at that time, he was the champion. As you can see, he gave her one of his shirts and she’s wearing it.”

Yes that was my 7 year old kid who just punched MJF on live TV @AEW #aewdynamite pic.twitter.com/V8tVsD2h35 — stan (@stanthraxx) July 18, 2024

It must be humiliating for MJF to get punched by a seven-year-old but he had the last laugh that night. He dethroned Will Ospreay to become the AEW International Champion. The pair of talented wrestlers battled it out for the title in a gruesome match that went on for an hour.

At one point, ‘The Aerial Assassin’ lifted MJF for the Tiger Driver 91. However, Ospreay, who said he wouldn’t use the move looked hesitated. MJF laid out Ospreay with his Dynamite Diamond Ring before pinning him for the three count. It seems that the newly-crowned AEW International Champion has already become a target.