MJF On Shane McMahon: The Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From The Tree

MJF has warned Shane McMahon to stay away from him.

The AEW American Champion has been making media rounds to promote the upcoming All In PPV. He spoke to WrestleTalk in the spree to discuss things such as his match with Michael Oku, his rivalry with Will Ospreay and more.

Maxwell was asked to say some words about the names mentioned during a segment in the interview. When the name of Shane McMahon came up, he warned the former SmackDown commissioner to stay away from him:

“Please stay away. For his health, just stay away from me.”

When the hosts mentioned Shane’s win in the WWE World Cup at Crown Jewel 2018, MJF rebutted by reminding them how the son of the former WWE owner also tore his quad during his last wrestling appearance:

“I thought it was super impressive how easily he tore his quad you know. The Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Let’s hope that’s not in every single facet of his life.”

It’d Be Huge For The Fans: MJF

Later the current champion was inquired about the locker room reaction to the leaked photo of Shane’s meeting with Tony Khan. The Salt of The Earth claimed that he wouldn’t know because he doesn’t talk to anyone in the locker room. Though he did accept that McMahon making an AEW appearance would be a big deal:

“I wouldn’t know. I don’t talk to anybody in the locker room. They all hate me. But I can tell you my reaction. My reaction was – ‘please stay away from me.’ Now if he wants to come in, I genuinely think he’s a mega star. I think that’d be freaking great. It’d be huge for the fans. It’d be huge for AEW.”

Shane McMahon’s last wrestling appearance came at WrestleMania 39. He got into an impromptu match with The Miz at the show but he tore his quad muscle early in the match and couldn’t continue. Snoop Dogg who was at the ringside then replaced Shane and won the match.

This sequence of events reminded many of the infamous incident when Vince McMahon tore both his quads while getting into the ring after a botched finish to the 2005 Royal Rumble match.