Shane McMahon AEW Rumors Explained: Tony Khan Meeting and More

Earlier this summer, rumors began circulating about Shane McMahon potentially joining All Elite Wrestling (AEW). These rumors were initially sparked by comments on Jim Ross’ Grilling JR podcast, where the possibility of McMahon joining AEW was discussed.

AEW CEO Tony Khan later stated that McMahon would be “welcome” in the promotion, fueling speculation about this potential collaboration.

Shane McMahon and Tony Khan: The Meeting in Arlington

According to a report from Fightful Select and WrestleTalk, Shane McMahon and Tony Khan recently met for the first time in Arlington, Texas.

The meeting took place in an airport, where they discussed the possibility of McMahon joining AEW.

This meeting occurred on Monday, July 29, marking a significant step in the ongoing rumors.

Details of the Meeting

The meeting was described as a preliminary discussion, with both parties exploring potential opportunities. A photo from WrestleTalk showed McMahon and Khan in a small conference room, with Khan seated and McMahon standing.

Khan appeared amused in the photo, while McMahon had a more serious expression. As of now, the talks are in the early stages, and sources within AEW had not been briefed on the details of the meeting as of Tuesday.

Intriguingly, Mercedes Mone would later reveal that she was the one who actually took the photo of McMahon and Khan.

lol I took that pic

lol I took that pic

?#AEW — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) July 31, 2024

Shane McMahon issues statement

McMahon would issue a statement following the ‘leak’ of the meeting to Bully Ray of Busted Open After Dark, which was read on air:

“Tony and I were connected through a mutual friend and we had a great meeting. We talked about many things, but mostly about our shared love for the business and the rewards and challenges of working with family. I congratulated him on the five-year anniversary of AEW and look forward to see how he evolves the business moving forward.” Shane McMahon via written statement

The Latest

As of writing, there is no confirmation that McMahon has signed any sort of the deal with All Elite Wrestling, although there is clearly interest from both sides.

We will update this page as and when more information becomes publicly available.