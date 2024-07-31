Details On Shane McMahon and Tony Khan’s Meeting Earlier This Week

No, you didn’t misread that headline: Former WWE Executive and Superstar Shane McMahon, had a private meeting with All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan. The meeting took place at a private airport in Arlington, Texas, according to WrestleTalk:

Shane McMahon in AEW

This surreal development comes just over a month after rumors circulated that Shane McMahon was interested in joining AEW. Former WWE and current AEW commentator Jim Ross mentioned in mid-June that he had received information that McMahon had expressed some interest in collaborating with AEW.

McMahon hasn’t been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania 39 when he made a surprise appearance for an impromptu match against The Miz. Unfortunately, the Shane-O-Mac would suffer a torn quad moments following the opening bell.

In a recent interview with SI’s Justin Barrasso, Tony Khan spoke about the possibility of Shane McMahon joining AEW and expressed great respect for McMahon:

“I heard the rumor he might be interested. I’ve never met Shane, but we have a lot of mutual friends…I have a lot of respect for him as an executive and a professional wrestler. Shane is always welcome in AEW.”

Shane McMahon appearing for All Elite Wrestling would be as much of a “never say never” moment as there is in wrestling. One of the only comparisons is when the Prodigal Son appeared on the last episode of WCW Nitro in 2001. It would also be a direct shot across the bow, as his brother-in-law Triple H currently serves as Chief Content Officer of AEW’s biggest rival promotion, WWE.



Will we see Shane McMahon attempt an on-screen hostile takeover of AEW? Will AEW fans get to see Shane McMahon and Darby Allin have a contest to see who can do the most death-defying dive? These might be premature questions now, but one’s that are not out of the realm of possibility after today’s developments.