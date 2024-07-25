MJF vs. Will Ospreay Rematch Set For AEW All In

MJF will put the AEW International Championship on the line in a rematch against Will Ospreay at All In.

All Elite Wrestling’s upcoming pay-per-view event, All In, is starting to take shape. The show will occur at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on August 25. While the match card is still being finalized, AEW has revealed that AEW International Champion MJF will defend his title in a rematch against Will Ospreay at the PPV.

On the July 17 episode of Dynamite, MJF defeated Ospreay for the title in a nearly sixty-minute match. The finish came when “The Devil” used an object to hit Ospreay in the face to win.

In celebration of his championship win, MJF opened the July 24 episode of Dynamite to boast to the Nashville, Tennesse crowd in attendance. He talked down to the fans for being unpatriotic and that they only liked his championship because it was held by international talent.

In an interesting turn of events, “The Devil” threw the AEW International Championship in the trash. Afterward, he unveiled his new AEW American Championship, which he plans to use moving forward.

Ospreay had enough of MJF and came to the ring to confront him before the “Heel” escaped with his new title. “The Aerial Assassin” would share he spoke with AEW President Tony Khan and interim AEW Executive Vice President Christopher Daniels to get a rematch with the championship on the line at All In.

What Is Next For PAC?

AEW’s decision to have the rematch occur at the upcoming PPV is interesting, as PAC earned the opportunity to challenge for the title. The high-flying superstar defeated Claudio Castagnoli, Kyle Fletcher, and Tomohiro Ishii in a Fatal Four Way match to become the number one contender on the July 10 episode of Dynamite.

After the match, PAC declared that he would win the AEW International Championship and have his moment at All In. It’s worth noting that Khan shared on X before the Fatal Four Way match that the winner would get a future opportunity for the title. The rematch announcement currently puts his involvement in the PPV in uncertainty.

Updated AEW All In Match Card