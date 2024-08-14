Penta El Zero Miedo Calls Out Fake News, Clarifies His Status With AEW

Lucha Brothers’ Penta El Zero Miedo recently refuted the rumors of him possibly jumping ship to WWE.

WrestlePurists reported that Penta would be in Orlando at some point this week, indicating his signing with WWE. However, Penta El Zero Miedo took to social media and cleared the air on his future. He urged the outlet to stop posting fake news and said that he is currently signed with AEW.

“Please stop posting fake news !! My present is AEW !!”

- Advertisement -

In another tweet, Penta wrote:

“no more gossip! my present is aew!”

Please stop posting fake news !! My present is AEW !! — PENTA EL ZERO M (@PENTAELZEROM) August 13, 2024

Reports started to float that former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) are expected to part ways with AEW after their contracts their contract expire later this year. They both have reportedly drawn interest from WWE. It was previously reported that Penta’s contract with AEW will end between August and September.

On August 1, Penta El Zero Miedo filed trademark for the names of “Cero Miedo,” “Zero Miedo,” and “AN1MO” for the meaning of entertainment purposes. Meanwhile, Rey Fenix filed for “King Fuego,” “Rey Fuego,” and “Fuego” all on the same date for the same reason. This further fueled speculation about their future.

- Advertisement -

Rey Fenix withdrew from an indie appearance which implied that he had signed a deal with WWE. New Era Wrestling confirmed Fenix’s withdrawal from their event which is scheduled for September 2nd. While Penta El Zero Miedo has snubbed the rumors, Rey Fenix has remained tight-lipped about his future.