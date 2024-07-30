AEW’s Rey Fenix Could Be A Free Agent This Year

Reports about Lucha Brothers’ Rey Fenix suggest that his contract with AEW is running out later this year.

Earlier this year, reports emerged that Penta El Zero Miedo’s AEW contract is set to expire this year and that he has drawn interest from WWE. It has been reported that Penta’s contract with AEW will end between August and September of this year.

Pentagon not the only one whose contract is expiring, according to a new report by Fightful Select It’s come to light that his brother and tag partner Rey Fenix’s contract with AEW is also set to expire soon. Similar to Penta, Fenix is also expected to have interest from WWE.

AEW understandably wants to retain the Lucha Bros. and negotiations have been ongoing. Unless AEW makes an offer they can’t refuse, Fenix and Pentagon may want to enter free agency and see if they can start a bidding war and raise their final contract value.

Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo have been among the AEW originals since 2019. The Lucha Bros have held the AEW World Tag Team Championships and the brother duo pair are also former AEW World Trios Champions with Pac.

Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix have performed across various prominent promotions including AAA, CMLL, TNA, NJPW, MLW, and more. While the list misses WWE, there is a huge possibility that the duo might make their presence felt in the Stamford-based company. Recently, a handful of former AEW stars such as Jade Cargill, Dragon Lee, Ethan Page, and Lexis King (Brian Pillman Jr.) have joined WWE and The Lucha Bros could follow suit.