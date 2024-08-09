Rey Fenix Withdraws From Indie Appearance Amid Speculation About WWE Move

Lucha Brothers’ Rey Fenix recently withdrew from an indie appearance amid rumors about his potential signing with WWE.

It recently came to light that his contract with AEW is running out later this year which led to speculation that he might be jumping ship to WWE. New Era Wrestling recently released a statement about Fenix’s withdrawal from their event on September 2nd. While it is not confirmed yet, this usually happens when a talent has signed with WWE.

Reports also emerged that his brother Penta El Zero Miedo’s AEW contract will expire this year and that he has drawn interest from WWE. Penta’s contract with AEW will run out between August and September.

AEW desires to retain the Lucha Brothers and contract negotiations have been ongoing. However, some indications have been that the luchadors might be WWE-bound.

Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo file trademarks

On August 1, Penta filed trademark for the names of “Cero Miedo,” “Zero Miedo,” and “AN1MO” for the meaning of entertainment purposes. Meanwhile, his younger brother Rey put in for “King Fuego,” “Rey Fuego,” and “Fuego” all on the same date for the same reason.

All of the trademarks were for goods and services in the realms of “Entertainment services, namely, exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; live appearances by a wrestler; live appearances by an entertainer” and were filed under the company name The Mexa King Brand, which is based out of California.