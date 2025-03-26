Saraya Reveals Acting Goals, Major Role In The Works

Saraya has spent years taking the wrestling world by storm and now is ready to leave her mark in the world of acting. Speaking to The A2TheK Wrestling Show, the former Divas Champion shared that she’s already making waves to make her acting dreams come true.

“I am trying to dabble more in acting and I’m really excited about it. I’ve already have a role coming up that I can’t talk about just yet.”

Saraya kept mum about the specifics of her upcoming role but said that it is a “big deal.” The project features a cast of “amazing people” that Saraya is grateful to be a part of. Saraya is also excited for her new podcast ‘Rulebreakers’ which will launch on March 27.

Saraya & Acting

While acting is a goal she plans to work towards, Saraya has some acting creds to her name. In 2015, she made her acting debut in Santa’s Little Helper, a TV movie for USA that also starred The Miz and also featured Maryse. Saraya also voiced Paige in Scooby-Doo! and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon (2016) and Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania (2017.)

Saraya’s real-life story was brought to the big screen in 2019 with the release of Fighting with My Family. While Florence Pugh did a fantastic job bringing Saraya to life in the biopic, it’s now Saraya’s turn to flex her acting muscles.