Saraya Shares Mission, Will Use Platform To Help Abuse Victims

Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives, the memoir of AEW’s Saraya is out now, giving fans an insight into the popular British wrestler. The book pulls no punches in offering an accurate look at Saraya, including detailing the sexual abuse she and her brother faced at a young age.

Speaking to The A2TheK Wrestling Show, Saraya opened up about her book and the decision to hold nothing back. The former WWE Divas Champion hopes her memoir will show victims of abuse that they are not alone.

“I really want to use this platform to help people. If I’m going to have a lot of followers and all that fun stuff and a big fan base, I might as well utilize it in this in this perspective where like I can help people with whatever they’re going through.”

Like many victims of sexual abuse, Saraya feared that people would not believe that what she and her brother Zak suffered actually happened. After questioning whether to ever go public with this dark chapter, Saraya was grateful for the support the pair received from their parents.

“I got a text from my mum the next day and she was just like ‘I believe you Saraya. I always believe you. I love you.'”

Saraya’s life and career demonstrates how people can overcome the absolute worst of situations to live full, rich lives. After realizing her dream of wrestling glory, the British star is proud to dedicate herself to helping others who have suffered in silence for too long.