Swerve Strickland Gives Explosive Message to Booker T After AEW Dynasty

Swerve Strickland didn’t leave AEW Dynasty as a two-time World Champion but he had an explosive message after the show aimed at WWE’s Booker T. In a post-show promo, Strickland began by thanking fans for their support as well as those who worked to make the show happen. In his final comments, Swerve took aim at the WWE Hall of Famer/NXT commentator, telling the fans in Philadelphia “F*** Booker T!”

Strickland’s comment is not some out-of-the-blue outburst but the escalation of tensions between the two. During an interview with The Breakfast Club, Strickland echoed the criticism many have had with WWE’s treatment of black wrestlers and a perceived lack of opportunities for many. While many agreed with Swerve, Booker said he hated that people still talk about “this race thing” and said he was treated fairly by WWE for 20 years.

In a response on Vlad TV, Strickland questioned if Vince McMahon using the N-Word in front of Booker was Booker being treated fairly, and brought up Black talent not getting singles matches on PLEs. Booker fired back on his Hall of Fame podcast as he recalled a recent meet-up with Swerve and telling Strickland how disappointed he is for his comments. Booker even went as far as to say that without his efforts for black wrestlers, Strickland may never have gotten into the wrestling business.

Strickland had just three words about Booker after Dynasty, but there’s a ton of context behind them, ending AEW’s latest event in Philadelphia on a shocking note.