The Lucha Brothers Expected To Leave AEW

All Elite Wrestling’s popular tag team, The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo), are reportedly expected to leave the company when their contracts expire. While it’s unclear what promotion they plan to sign with, some within AEW expect them to join WWE.

Wrestling free agency has been interesting this year, as several stars from different promotions are seeing their contracts expire. Both WWE and AEW have tried to re-sign some of their performers. However, wrestlers from both companies have either chosen to test free agency or weren’t able to reach a new agreement. One of the notable moves in the industry in recent months was “All Ego” Ethan Page, signing with WWE after spending three years in AEW.

A new report has revealed that the Lucha Bros. will also leave AEW when their deal expires later this year. Ibou, from WrestlePurists (AKA @BackupHangman on X), has shared during WrestlePurists Worldwide review for SummerSlam that his sources within AEW believe they plan to leave, and some expect WWE to sign them. He also noted that the tag team was initially considered to have a title match at All In on August 25, but that has changed.

“…The Lucha Brothers are expected to go to WWE,” said Ibou. He continued, “…So the Lucha Brothers were originally going to be wrestling at Wembley Stadium with PAC. At one point, they were pegged to wrestle the Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Killswitch & Nick Wayne) for the trios’ championships. This match is not happening.”

He added that he isn’t sure at this time if Death Triangle (Fenix, Penta & PAC) will be featured at the upcoming pay-per-view.

More On Lucha Bros. Potentially Testing Free Agency

While the former AEW World Tag Team Champions are expected to leave AEW, Ibou shared that it’s not completely set in stone that they will go to WWE.

"…Multiple sources within AEW towards me basically made it clear to me that the Lucha Brothers are expected to depart AEW at the end of their contract. Some of them speculated that WWE was the destination, others outright said that it was a formality," said Ibou.

Time will tell what decision Fenix and Penta will make when their current deal expires later this year. However, the move to test free agency makes them a desirable tag team for other promotions to sign.

