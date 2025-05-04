Toni Storm Is Here, Queer & Timeless in AEW Promo

AEW World Champion ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm isn’t backing down from anybody, as she demonstrated during the May 3 edition of AEW Collision. After defeating Lady Frost in an AEW Women’s Title Eliminator match, Storm delivered a powerful statement addressing both her professional stance and personal identity.

“I’m ready, I’m sweaty. I’m here, I’m queer, and I will always be Timeless!”

"I am here and I am queer! And I will always be … TIMELESS!"

Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TBS & MAX

Storm’s declaration of being queer is more than just a nod to the ‘We’re here, we’re queer, get used to it’ mantra commonly heard at Pride events. In June 2021, Storm came out as bisexual during her takeover of the WWE NXT Instagram account for Pride Month. Her revelation was met with widespread support from both fans and industry colleagues.

“I’m bi and it feels good to say it. It’s something I’ve been really comfortable with for a long time. I just never expressed it.”

A member of the community and an ally. Thank you for sharing this with us, Toni Storm. We couldn’t be more proud. ??? #Pride #PrideMonth #WeAreNXT



(via @WWENXT’s Instagram Story) pic.twitter.com/IowBaiTM5R — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 22, 2021

As one of AEW’s most popular wrestlers, Storm currently enjoys her record-breaking fourth reign as AEW Women’s World Champion. While her next challenger remains undetermined, Storm has made it clear she’s ready to face anyone who steps up.