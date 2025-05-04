Toni Storm, Bi flag
Image credit: AEW
Toni Storm Is Here, Queer & Timeless in AEW Promo

by Thomas Lowson

AEW World Champion ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm isn’t backing down from anybody, as she demonstrated during the May 3 edition of AEW Collision. After defeating Lady Frost in an AEW Women’s Title Eliminator match, Storm delivered a powerful statement addressing both her professional stance and personal identity.

“I’m ready, I’m sweaty. I’m here, I’m queer, and I will always be Timeless!”

Storm’s declaration of being queer is more than just a nod to the ‘We’re here, we’re queer, get used to it’ mantra commonly heard at Pride events. In June 2021, Storm came out as bisexual during her takeover of the WWE NXT Instagram account for Pride Month. Her revelation was met with widespread support from both fans and industry colleagues.

“I’m bi and it feels good to say it. It’s something I’ve been really comfortable with for a long time. I just never expressed it.”

As one of AEW’s most popular wrestlers, Storm currently enjoys her record-breaking fourth reign as AEW Women’s World Champion. While her next challenger remains undetermined, Storm has made it clear she’s ready to face anyone who steps up.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

