Wendi Richter Agrees To Toni Storm Match, With A Huge Pricetag

Wendi Richter is ready to get back in the ring to face ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm, but the match won’t come cheap for the AEW Women’s World Champion. Speaking during a previous virtual signing, Richter demonstrated extreme confidence when discussing the match.

“I’d take her on. I’d even give her the first swing. Bring it, Toni. You think you can beat me? I’d like to see it. I’m not afraid.”

More recently, Richter spoke with Ring the Belle and reiterated that she’ll face Storm. The former WWE Women’s Champion made clear though that her services don’t come cheap.

“I would wrestle Mike Tyson if they paid me enough. I’ll wrestle anybody. I challenge you, Toni. For $20 million. I’ll do it.”

While Richter’s comments were in jest, the idea of a match between the pair is nothing new. At the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view post-show media scrum, Storm named Richter as a ‘free agent’ she wanted to face. The Timeless One admitted that “there is many written all over” a match between the two before warning Richter that “I’m going to f*** you up!”

Instead of Richter, Storm’s focus in AEW is now on Megan Bayne, who assaulted the AEW Women’s World Champion during the March 12, edition of AEW Dynamite. With a title match likely between the pair, fans can expect Storm back in the ring soon enough, even if it’s not against WWE Hall of Famer Wendi Richter.