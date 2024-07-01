Watch: What Happened With Will Ospreay After Forbidden Door 2024 Went Off Air

Will Ospreay was visibly battling with emotions after his loss to Swerve Strickland at AEW Forbidden Door 2024 from UBS Arena in New York.

The former IWGP Champion gave everything he had to dethrone the current AEW Champion in a hard fought main event of the company’s latest PPV.

At the end however, it was Ospreay’s conscience that cost him the bout. He decided against using the screwdriver handed to him by Don Callis after the referee got knocked out. The time he took to make the decision allowed Strickland to recover.

Swerve then took control of the match and delivered not one but three House Calls on his opponent to finally retain the AEW World title.

The AEW Champion took the time to show respect to an emotional Ospreay after the match before he celebrated his win to end the show.

Ospreay received a huge applause from the crowd as well when he was making his return after the Forbidden Door 2024 PPV went off air. He can be seen still battling his emotions in the video from after the show as Kyle Fletcher cheered him on:

Ospreay emotional after his loss against Swerve in the main event. #AEWForbiddenDoor #ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/jdnB4xdO4w — David Glynn (@TheReddWolf) July 1, 2024

What’s Next For Will Ospreay?

Will Ospreay already has his next rivalry set against former AEW Champion MJF after the two shared a segment on this week’s episode of Dynamite.

MJF was offering a match to Daniel Garcia at the upcoming All In London PPV before Ospreay interrupted him. The AEW International Champion offered a title shot to Garcia for next week’s episode of Dynamite instead and the match was then made official.

Both MJF and Garcia were shown to be watching tonight’s main event very closely after the Dynamite segment. The match on Wednesday should further confirm the direction for the British Star heading into the All In PPV.