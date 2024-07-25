Tony Khan Shares 5 Must-See Matches He’d Recommend To A New AEW Fan

A new fan getting into All Elite Wrestling should check out five matches in particular, according to company President Tony Khan. Since launching in 2019, AEW has hosted some of the most unique, violent matches but there are some that stand out. Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Khan had the following matches to recommend as must-see viewing.

MJF Vs. Bryan Danielson (Revolution 2023)

Described by Khan as “among the very, very top,” AEW’s first-ever Iron Man match saw MJF retained the AEW World Championship against the American Dragon. The bout also raised questions as to whether MJF goes too far with his character after throwing a drink at a young fan.

The Young Bucks Vs. Omega/Page (Revolution 2020)

From the inaugural Revolution pay-per-view, this tag-team title match saw Omega and Page retain the gold against the AEW EVPs. On a night that also saw the second-ever AEW World Champion be crowned in Jon Moxley, it was this half-an-hour tag-team match that stole the show in Chicago.

Dr. Britt Baker Vs. Thunder Rosa (Dynamite 3/17/2021)

A “fantastic” Lights Out match, Thunder Rosa defeated Britt Baker in the main event of St. Patrick’s Day Slam in a bloody Lights Out match between the two. The match also marked the first time an AEW event was headlined by female wrestlers.

The Young Bucks Vs. Allin/Sting (Revolution 2024)

The final match in the legendary career of Sting, Khan called the Revolution 2024 main event “my greatest moment,” and the pay-per-view AEW’s “greatest show I think we’ve had here.” The match proved to be a fitting send off for The Icon as he and Allin bested the Bucks and ensured Sting finished his AEW career undefeated.

MJF Vs. Will Ospreay (Dynamite 250: 7/17/2024)

From the 250th episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF and Will Ospreay had a 59:58 war over the AEW International Championship. Despite a valiant effort by Ospreay, and a ‘terrorist’ attack in his favor, MJF won the gold with the use of the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

AEW has hosted some exceptional matches in the five-and-a-half years since its launch and that’s expected to continue in the months and years to come. While this list may be contained to just five examples, AEW has countless matches worth checking out in its ever-growing library of All-Elite content.

