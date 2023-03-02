AEW’s Fuego Del Sol Provides an Injury Update

Last month, Fuego Del Sol announced that he had been injured at an independent show. He finished the match and originally thought it was just a “small fracture at the bottom of my big toe.” He was still awaiting a CAT scan to find out if there was ligament damage.

The initial time frame for his injury was five weeks.

Fuego Del Sol’s injury worse than expected

Del Sol received the results of his CT scan. It turns out that he fractured his foot in five different places.

He tweeted “the orthopedic said the main ligament around my Lisfranc bone is a little displaced but not completely separated.” The next step is seeing a foot specialist to find out if surgery is needed.

“If it can heal on its own the recovery is 6-8 weeks because all my bones are in the right spots and the fractures just need time to heal, BUT if I need surgery it could be 3 months.”

Injury Update Thread…



Last week the x-rays confirmed the dislocation of my right foot, they believed I only had one minor fracture.



After the CT scan upon further examination, today they determined I actually fractured my foot in 5 DIFFERENT PLACES! pic.twitter.com/KO6jxbcyjM — Fuego Del Sol (@FuegoDelSol) March 1, 2023

Last April, Del Sol was dealing with a “horrible mouth infection”.

We wish Fuego Del Sol a speedy recovery and hope he returns to the ring soon.