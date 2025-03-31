AJ Francis Captures Reality of Wrestling Television Championship

TNA Wrestling star AJ Francis is thrilled after capturing the Reality of Wrestling Television Championship at ROW Glory.

Reality of Wrestling, an independent pro wrestling company founded by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, hosted Glory on Sunday. The show emanated from the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena in Texas City, Texas. AJ Francis dethroned Chandler Hopkins to clinch the ROW Television Championship.

AJ Francis, who recently addressed Hit Row fallout, lived up to his words to walk out of the arena as the new champion. Following the victory, the former ‘Top Dolla’ spoke to Fightul and shared his thoughts on becoming the new Reality of Wrestling Television champion. He said:

“I’ve been on more TV networks than any other wrestler in this business so, luckily, now a real television star is the Reality of Wrestling Television Champion.”

With the win, Francis has added the TV Championship to his accolade, which includes the TNA Digital Media Championship, the Canadian International Heavyweight Championship and, the Cheez-It Championship.

After parting ways with WWE, AJ Francis has been on quite the run. He is currently signed with TNA Wrestling but he has made appearances in other promotions including Major League Wrestling and National Wrestling Alliance.