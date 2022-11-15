AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor Set for WWE Survivor Series, Updated Card

Finn Balor spent weeks trying to recruit AJ Styles to the Judgment Day but the Phenomenal One declined.

Balor decided to attack AJ Styles and the Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) returned to the company to make the save. Mia Yim has since returned to the company and joined The OC in their battle against Judgment Day.

On last week’s edition of RAW, Finn Balor attempted to accept Seth Rollins‘ Open Challenge but The OC interrupted.

On this week’s episode of RAW, Finn faced Seth Rollins in the main event. The match was originally supposed to be a non-title bout but Byron Saxton announced it was for the United States Championship a couple of hours before the red brand went on the air.

The Judgment Day was ringside for the match and once again The OC got involved. The two factions brawled through the crowd as Rollins and Balor trade strikes in the ring. In the end, Seth hit the Stomp for the pinfall victory. Austin Theory attacked Seth after the bell and beat him down to close the show.

AJ cut a backstage promo earlier on RAW and challenged Balor to the match. The Phenomenal One added that their rivalry will come to an end at the PLE. WWE made the match official during the main event on social media.

Announced Card for WWE Survivor Series WarGames so far:

Finn Balor vs. AJ Styles

Women’s WarGames Match: Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and an unknown superstar

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi