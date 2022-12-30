AJ Styles Suffers Leg Injury at WWE Live Event

Monday Night Raw Superstar AJ Styles could be on the shelf for some time after suffering an injury during a recent WWE Live event.

Competing at last night’s event in Hershey, PA, the Phenomenal One teamed with Karl Anderson and Mia Yim to defeat The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley.

According to one fan in attendance, the injury happened during an “ugly looking over the top rope spot.”

In a clip shared online, Styles can be seen being attended to by staff, and was helped to the back by the referee and Anderson.

Styles is seen limping in the clip, implying that he suffered a leg injury.

AJ Styles suffered an injury tonight at WWE’s house show in Hershey, PA. The referee threw up the “X” sign. pic.twitter.com/ZkUYtT7gLn — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) December 30, 2022

Not a Work

After the injury took place, the referee threw up the X sign, signalling to those backstage that this is a legitimate injury.

In an update, PW Insider confirmed that Styles’ injury is “100% legitimate” and not part of a storyline for the show.

Sources told PW Insider that this is likely an ankle injury that Styles will be getting checked out ASAP.

WWE themselves have not publicly commented on the injury at this time.

Styles’ Future

AJ Styles shocked the world by signing with WWE and debuting at the 2016 Royal Rumble event, entering the Rumble match at #3.

Earlier this year, Styles spoke about his future, and said that he doesn’t have plans to wrestle anywhere other than WWE at this point in his career.

Styles has also expressed interest in working behind the scenes in WWE once his time in the ring is over but has said he is unsure if that is going to happen.

The Phenomenal One later specified that a role as a talent scout would be ideal for him.

We here at SEScoops are wishing the two-time former WWE Champion a speedy recovery and we will continue to follow this story for updates.

